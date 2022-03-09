BSU and NTC Celebrate International Women’s Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday was International Women’s Day, where people around the world both globally and locally are celebrating gender equality, culture, and the socioeconomic achievements of women.

Every year on March 8, women are celebrated for their accomplishments. As Harriet Tubman once said, “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars, to change the world.”

In celebration of both International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, which takes place in March, Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College’s Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Dr. Solar Hong, came up with the idea to create boards across the NTC campus that allow for students, faculty, and staff to write down who inspires them.

Not only was it a day to recognize women in history, but it was also a day to recognize every woman from the workplace to motherhood, and for the many things that women work hard to accomplish.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Northwest Technical College will have their “Women Who Changed My Life” message boards on display across campus through March 30.

