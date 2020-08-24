Lakeland PBS

BSU and NTC Awarded Almost $500,000 Grant to Help Students During Distance Learning

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 24 2020

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College were recently awarded almost $500,000 through the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief grant, which will fund technology for students in need during distance learning.

The three-year grant, which totals $499,932, was written and submitted by three BSU staff members, including Chrissy Koch, BSU’s American Indian Resource Center Executive Director; Dr. Sherry Lawdermilt, BSU Chief Information Officer; and Grant Writer Jenna Trisko.

“We want to provide technological support for those who may not have the means necessary to successfully remain in a distance learning or online platform,” said Kooch. “This program is an opportunity for us to open the door to these students — whether it was in the form of material items like laptops or assuring they have sufficient Wi-Fi services to accommodate their courses.”

The grant is part of a U.S. Department of Education program that awarded $5.3 million to Governor Tim Walz to provide Minnesota state colleges and universities with emergency assistance due to COVID-19.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Tech Drive in Bemidji to Help Bring Computers to Students in Need

DNR Responding to Chronic Wasting Disease with Socially Distanced Adaptations

BSU Hockey Halting Season Ticket Sales For 2020-21

BSU Fall 2020 Classes to Start on Monday

Latest Stories

Tech Drive in Bemidji to Help Bring Computers to Students in Need

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

Region 2 Arts Council to Showcase Area Artists Virtually

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

16-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with Ridgeway Avenue Shooting in Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

DNR Responding to Chronic Wasting Disease with Socially Distanced Adaptations

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

GoFundMe Campaign For Family of Clearwater Co. Drowning Victim Has Raised Nearly $17,000

Posted on Aug. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.