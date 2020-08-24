BSU and NTC Awarded Almost $500,000 Grant to Help Students During Distance Learning
Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College were recently awarded almost $500,000 through the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief grant, which will fund technology for students in need during distance learning.
The three-year grant, which totals $499,932, was written and submitted by three BSU staff members, including Chrissy Koch, BSU’s American Indian Resource Center Executive Director; Dr. Sherry Lawdermilt, BSU Chief Information Officer; and Grant Writer Jenna Trisko.
“We want to provide technological support for those who may not have the means necessary to successfully remain in a distance learning or online platform,” said Kooch. “This program is an opportunity for us to open the door to these students — whether it was in the form of material items like laptops or assuring they have sufficient Wi-Fi services to accommodate their courses.”
The grant is part of a U.S. Department of Education program that awarded $5.3 million to Governor Tim Walz to provide Minnesota state colleges and universities with emergency assistance due to COVID-19.
