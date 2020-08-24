BSU and NTC Awarded Almost $500,000 Grant to Help Students During Distance Learning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College were recently awarded almost $500,000 through the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief grant, which will fund technology for students in need during distance learning.

The three-year grant, which totals $499,932, was written and submitted by three BSU staff members, including Chrissy Koch, BSU’s American Indian Resource Center Executive Director; Dr. Sherry Lawdermilt, BSU Chief Information Officer; and Grant Writer Jenna Trisko.

“We want to provide technological support for those who may not have the means necessary to successfully remain in a distance learning or online platform,” said Kooch. “This program is an opportunity for us to open the door to these students — whether it was in the form of material items like laptops or assuring they have sufficient Wi-Fi services to accommodate their courses.”

The grant is part of a U.S. Department of Education program that awarded $5.3 million to Governor Tim Walz to provide Minnesota state colleges and universities with emergency assistance due to COVID-19.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today