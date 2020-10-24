BSU Alumnus Creates George Floyd Memorial Scholarship for Students of Color at BSU
Betty Fulton Novotney, a BSU alumna from the Class of 1979, and her three daughters have created a scholarship opportunity for students of color at BSU.
“I did not realize these stories existed,” Novotney said. “During his memorial service in Minneapolis, North Central College President Scott Hagan challenged every college and university in America to establish a scholarship in Mr. Floyd’s memory. That challenge became my family’s inspiration to explore the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship at Bemidji State University.”
The scholarship will be available for applicants on November 1st and can be found on the BSU Alumni & Foundation’s website.
