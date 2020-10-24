Lakeland PBS

BSU Alumnus Creates George Floyd Memorial Scholarship for Students of Color at BSU

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 24 2020

Betty Fulton Novotney, a BSU alumna from the Class of 1979, and her three daughters have created a scholarship opportunity for students of color at BSU.

“I did not realize these stories existed,” Novotney said. “During his memorial service in Minneapolis, North Central College President Scott Hagan challenged every college and university in America to establish a scholarship in Mr. Floyd’s memory. That challenge became my family’s inspiration to explore the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship at Bemidji State University.”

The scholarship will be available for applicants on November 1st and can be found on the BSU Alumni & Foundation’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

GoFundMe Set Up to Help Family of Brainerd Woman Who Died After Being Hit by Truck

3rd-Degree Murder Charge Dismissed Against Chauvin in George Floyd’s Death

MDH Announces Pilot of At-Home COVID-19 Saliva Testing

35 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in the State Wednesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.