BSU Alumni Return to Inspire Future Educators

Six Bemidji State Alumni returned to campus today to share real-world lessons with future educators. Reporter Ryan Fleming takes a look at how their experience is helping prepare the next generation of teachers. Alumni stressed that success in education goes beyond lesson plans, building strong relationships with students and leaning on fellow educators for guidance can make all the difference.

“I really liked what they were talking about, about the mentor programs and how most districts now have mentor programs for new teachers.” Said Brenda Millar, Bemidji State Elementary Education Student. “So that you’re not just kind of thrown to the wolves, you’ve got a support system. So teachers are supported, and then they can do better in the classroom and support their students better.”

For some students, the interest in education starts with a simple realization that helping younger people learn and grow can become something they want to build a career around.

“I was an elementary youth, like coach, and my like supervisor.” Said Seth Sansness, Bemidji State Education & Coaching Student. “My head coach told me to go into coaching, and then I’ve been a tutor for elementary students and just kind of found a love in helping others and influencing students and helping them grow and learn.”

Beyond sharing career advice, the alumni gave students something they can’t always get from coursework, a firsthand look at the decisions, challenges, and realities that come with working in education.

“They once came here to learn. Now they’re back to share what the classroom can’t teach.”

“You get told one thing at college, and obviously they prepare you very well to be in the classroom, but then hearing their personal experiences about being in the classroom and just hearing their experiences from like an administration standpoint or from in the classroom, an Elementary education teacher.”

For these aspiring teachers, the takeaway went further than career advice, it was also seeing how lessons learned at Bemidji State can come full circle and strengthen the community they call home.

“They’ve stayed here in the Bemidji area, and I think that speaks volumes about the Bemidji area. Just the fact that they have been here and stayed here and they’re still putting back what they’ve learned into the community.”

The panel is part of Bemidji State’s Homecoming week, with events continuing across campus through Sunday.