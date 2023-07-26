Lakeland PBS

BSU Alumni & Foundation Recognizes Distinguished Alumni for 2023-24

Lakeland News — Jul. 26 2023

From left to right: Marc Bloomquist, Lt. Corby Koehler, John Thompson, and Denae Alamano (Courtesy: Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation)

Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation has announced its distinguished alumni for 2023-24.

Four graduates are being honored this year. Marc Bloomquist, class of ’96, Lt. Corby Koehler, class of ’97, and John Thompson, class of ’98, will all receive the Outstanding Alumni Award, while Denae (Fisher) Alamano, class of ’07, will receive the Young Alumni Award.

Bloomquist, who died in 2021, will be honored posthumously after a decades-long career with the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Koehler has served his country for over 30 years and currently works as the commander of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Holman Airfield in St. Paul.

Thompson has worked for 25 years at Federated Insurance and has served various leadership roles in Federated and in other community organizations. Alamano is the executive director for the United Way of Bemidji Area and has made a significant difference in the greater Bemidji community throughout her career, volunteerism, and personal life.

This year’s recipients will be formally honored at the 2023 Honors Gala on September 29.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Commercial Flights on Pause at Bemidji Regional Airport for Runway Work

The Birchmont 2023: Women’s Qualifying Round, Men’s 2nd Qualifying Round

Sanford Health in Bemidji Breaks Routine with ‘Water Week’ Physical Therapy

Bemidji Community Arena Lets Residents Try Sled Hockey

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.