BSU Alumni & Foundation Recognizes Distinguished Alumni for 2023-24

Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation has announced its distinguished alumni for 2023-24.

Four graduates are being honored this year. Marc Bloomquist, class of ’96, Lt. Corby Koehler, class of ’97, and John Thompson, class of ’98, will all receive the Outstanding Alumni Award, while Denae (Fisher) Alamano, class of ’07, will receive the Young Alumni Award.

Bloomquist, who died in 2021, will be honored posthumously after a decades-long career with the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Koehler has served his country for over 30 years and currently works as the commander of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Holman Airfield in St. Paul.

Thompson has worked for 25 years at Federated Insurance and has served various leadership roles in Federated and in other community organizations. Alamano is the executive director for the United Way of Bemidji Area and has made a significant difference in the greater Bemidji community throughout her career, volunteerism, and personal life.

This year’s recipients will be formally honored at the 2023 Honors Gala on September 29.

