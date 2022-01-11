Lakeland PBS

BSU Adds New Minor in Water Science for Spring Semester

Emma HudziakJan. 10 2022

Last November, Bemidji State University decided to unite the departments of Environmental Science, Geography, Geology, and Indigenous Sustainability Studies by adding a new minor in Water Science. This will be primarily focused on helping to create a more sustainable world starting in the 2022 spring semester.

Associate Professor of Environmental Studies Carl Isaacson says this minor is currently on the books, where students can currently enroll in an environmental studies program and or any of the aquatic biology programs in order to receive a minor in water science.

Some of the things that students can expect while taking this minor is water management, ground water surveys, and surface water surveys. Students can learn how to monitor stream flows, and lake levels, as well as the chemistry and toxicology of water.

Isaacson shares that he thinks this will be a cool program that a lot of students across campus and across Minnesota will be interested in, and he encourages all students to check it out.

“Ultimately, this minor will prepare students for careers within non-profit organizations, tribal, local, state, and federal government agencies or private industries,” says Isaacson.

More information about the program can be found by visiting the Center for Sustainability Studies on the BSU campus or by visiting their website.

By — Emma Hudziak

