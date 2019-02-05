BSU Accounting Department To Offer Free Tax Help
Bemidji State University’s Accounting Department will be offering free federal and state tax preparations and eFiling to the public.
The service is sponsored by the IRS. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays beginning February 6 and ending on April 11, excluding March 13 and 14.
The event will be held in Memorial Hall room 250 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. According to a release, walk-ins are welcome until 5:30 p.m.
If anyone has further questions, they are directed to contact Memorial Hall at (218) 755-2287.
