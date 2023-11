Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Thursday, November 30 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist at the top of his game performing three of his classic, multiplatinum-selling albums in their entirety — Waking Up the Neighbours, Cuts Like a Knife, and Into the Fire — live in concert at London’s famed venue.