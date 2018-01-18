BRRRmidji Plunge & Frozen Ox 5K To Take Place In February

With the scene set for some winter fun, some people have been left wondering which winter activities will still take place since the announcment that Bemidji’s Winterfest was put on hiatis. With pond hockey and curling taking a break this year, some Winterfest staples will still take place, beginning with the BRRRmidji Plunge.

With the Jaycees continuing their frozen tradion, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department hope to do the same with the Frozen Ox 5K.

With the BRRRmidji Plunge and the 5K still taking place, there will be some changes, beginning with location.

While Winterfest held its festivities on Lake Bemidji’s south shore, the plunge and 5K will return to its roots and take place where the activities originally started near Paul Bunyan Park.

Same day registration will be held for both activites under the Rotary Pavillion so it makes it easier for everyone to take part in both events.

With excitement beginning to build, both events hope to make a splash in 2018.

If you are interested in taking part in either event please click the following Links.

BRRRmidji Plunge:http://www.bemidjijaycees.com/brrrmidji-plunge.html

Frozen Ox 5K: http://bemidji.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx