DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

BRRRmidji Plunge & Frozen Ox 5K To Take Place In February

Josh Peterson
Jan. 18 2018
Leave a Comment

With the scene set for some winter fun, some people have been left wondering which winter activities will still take place since the announcment that Bemidji’s Winterfest was put on hiatis. With pond hockey and curling taking a break this year, some Winterfest staples will still take place, beginning with the BRRRmidji Plunge.

With the Jaycees continuing their frozen tradion, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department hope to do the same with the Frozen Ox 5K.

With the BRRRmidji Plunge and the 5K still taking place, there will be some changes, beginning with location.

While Winterfest held its festivities on Lake Bemidji’s south shore, the plunge and 5K will return to its roots and take place where the activities originally started near Paul Bunyan Park.

Same day registration will be held for both activites under the Rotary Pavillion so it makes it easier for everyone to take part in both events.

With excitement beginning to build, both events hope to make a splash in 2018.

If you are interested in taking part in either event please click the following Links.

BRRRmidji Plunge:http://www.bemidjijaycees.com/brrrmidji-plunge.html

Frozen Ox 5K: http://bemidji.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwest Technical College Hosts Free Dental Care For Kids Event

Local Forum Discusses Human Trafficking In Northern Minnesota

MnDOT Reminds Drivers To Slow Down On Roads In Winter

Community Spotlight: BSU Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. With Ceremony

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Latest Story

Golden Apple: Metier Program Leads Pillager Students to Discovery

Metier is all about discovering yourself and being your own greatest version. “We have the students come in and they get to participate in
Posted on Jan. 18 2018

Latest Stories

Golden Apple: Metier Program Leads Pillager Students to Discovery

Posted on Jan. 18 2018

Northwest Technical College Hosts Free Dental Care For Kids Event

Posted on Jan. 18 2018

CLC To Host Duluth Civil Rights Director

Posted on Jan. 18 2018

Minnesota Misses Short List for Amazon Headquarters

Posted on Jan. 18 2018

Skol Chant Scheduled For Paul & Babe

Posted on Jan. 18 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.