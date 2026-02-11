BRRRmidji Days Returning to Bemidji for 3rd Straight Year

The Bemidji Jaycees’ BRRRmidji Days returns for the third straight year this coming weekend. The event features many different activities and showcases what the city has to offer in the winter.

The signature event is the 22nd annual BRRRmidji Plunge, where members of the community will raise money to jump into the freezing waters of Lake Bemidji. 100% of the pledges will be donated to Bemidji Special Olympics. The polar plunge takes place on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.

Additional events will run through Saturday, Feb. 21 and include the Bash Ice Fishing Derby & Raffle and a snow sculpture contest. There will also be kids events with giveaways as well as live entertainment events. A full schedule can be found on the Bemidji Jaycees website.