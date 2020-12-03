Lakeland PBS

Brown Bag Lunch Author Series Continues at Brainerd Public Library

Chris BurnsDec. 2 2020

Since the Brown Bag Lunch Author Series started at the library, 252 authors have donated time to read, share experiences, and answer any questions aspiring authors wanted to ask. No pandemic was going to stop this 21-year tradition.

Best-selling author PJ Tracy will be talking about her upcoming book “Deep Into the Dark” virtually this Monday, Dec. 7 at noon. You can see the event on the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

