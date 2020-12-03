Brown Bag Lunch Author Series Continues at Brainerd Public Library

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Since the Brown Bag Lunch Author Series started at the library, 252 authors have donated time to read, share experiences, and answer any questions aspiring authors wanted to ask. No pandemic was going to stop this 21-year tradition.

Best-selling author PJ Tracy will be talking about her upcoming book “Deep Into the Dark” virtually this Monday, Dec. 7 at noon. You can see the event on the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library Facebook page.

