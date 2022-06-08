Brown Bag History Program features Anthropologist Sean Dunham

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Historical Society welcomes Sean Dunham at the Chippewa National Forest. He is the Heritage Program Manager who will present Learning from the Trees: fire history and cultural burning on Star Island.

This being part of the Brown Bag History program, returns Thursday, June 16 at noon in the Beltrami County History Center.

The Chippewa National Forest is engaged in a collaborative partnership involving the Leech Lake Tribal Historic Preservation Office, Leech Lake Tribal College, and the University of Minnesota. With these partnerships, they will explore Fires history across the Leech Lake Reservation and the National Forest.

Windigoominis in Ojibwe has chronology tree rings that extends back to the 1670s. This is the complete part of the project so far on Star Island. The fire history is being

collected through dendrochronology and the data is suggesting that other parts of the National Forest, were created and maintained over time by Ojibwe people.

Sean holds a PhD in anthropology from Michigan State University, and is now the Heritage Program Manager at Chippewa National Forest. Before his career with the Forest Service,

he worked in the private sector as a heritage consultant working on a variety of heritage related projects. His research interests revolve around the relationship between people, their culture, and their environment in the North woods of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Brown Bag History is FREE, but registration is required due to space limitations. RSVP for this and future events on our website (https://www.beltramihistory.org), by calling 218-444-3376, or emailing depot@beltramihistory.org. Brown Bag History is hosted at the History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW, Bemidji. Guests are welcome to bring their own lunch.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today