Browerville Softball Advances to First-Ever State Championship Game

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After besting their competition so far at the Class A state tournament, the Browerville softball team is advancing to what will be their first state championship game.

The Tigers finished the regular season and section playoffs with a perfect 23-0 record, but they were still ranked just third when it came to state seeding behind two other undefeated teams, Randolph and Badger-Greenbush/Middle River.

Browerville opened the tournament against Wabasha-Kellogg and were able to beat them in the 8th inning 2-1, with Aubriana Schwanke scoring the game-winning run. Then, the Tigers advanced to the semis and faced B-G/MR in a late 8 PM game, eventually winning 8-4.

Browerville will face Randolph tomorrow, Wednesday, June 16 at noon at Caswell Park in North Mankato. Lakeland News will have coverage of the game on our 10 PM newscast.