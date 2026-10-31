Browerville Girls’ Volleyball Sweeps Verndale in Section 5A Quarterfinals

Don’t call it a comeback: Browerville girls’ volleyball has been here for years.

After posting a lackluster 2-22 record in 2025, the Tigers got back into form this year, earning the 1-seed for Section 5A’s west subsection while collecting 17 wins this season, the fourth time they’ve done so in the last five years. Browerville was back at home for the Section 5A West subsection quarterfinals on Thursday taking on Verndale, who had just come off a 3-2 victory over Bertha-Hewitt.

The Tigers beat the Pirates in straight sets earlier this year, and in this game it was no different as Browerville swept Verndale in all three sets. They’ll next face Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, who beat Sebeka 3-2 in their quarterfinal match.