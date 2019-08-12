Brooklyn Park Woman Dead After Crashing Car Into A Tree In Pequot Lakes

A Brooklyn Park woman has died after hitting a tree while driving in Pequot Lakes. The incident happened Saturday at 7:36 p.m. on Minnesota State Highway 371 at Mile Post 52.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Focus, being driven by Marisa Amber Lilley, 25, of Brooklyn Park, was traveling southbound on Minnesota State Highway 371 when it left the roadway to the right hand side and hit a tree. Lilley died on the scene.

The road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Pequot Lakes Police Department, Pequot Lakes Fire Department and North Memorial EMS.