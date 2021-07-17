Lakeland PBS

Brooklyn Park Man Dies of Apparent Drowning in Hubbard Co. Lake

Lakeland News — Jul. 16 2021

A 65-year-old Brooklyn Park man has died after apparently drowning in a Hubbard County lake.

The incident happened on Little Mantrap Lake around 9 PM on July 12. Witnesses say Bruce Moore was operating a small fishing boat and was having problems with the motor, which appeared to be going wide open across the lake when all of a sudden, a loud bang was heard. Moore was then no longer in the boat, which was seen going in circles.

Witnesses threw Moore a life jacket but he went under before he could grab it. One of the witnesses dove into the water in an effort to rescue Moore but was not able to reach him, and Moore never surfaced. The Lakes Area Dive Team later found Moore’s body in 16 feet of water.

Moore had been staying at a relatives cabin on the lake when he went out fishing.

