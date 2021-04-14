Lakeland PBS

Brooklyn Center Police Chief, Officer Resign in Wake of Killing of Daunte Wright

Lakeland News — Apr. 14 2021

A white female Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb has resigned, and so has Tim Gannon, the city’s police chief.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says he hopes the moves will help the community heal after two nights of protests and unrest. But Elliott also says he didn’t ask for nor accept Officer Kim Potter’s resignation. It wasn’t immediately clear what impact that would have.

Daunte Wright was shot in Brooklyn Center on Sunday. The police chief has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her taser. On Wednesday, a prosecutor is expected to announce her decision on possible charges in connection with the shooting.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Fatal ATV Crash in Hubbard County

Police Chief Believes Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Meant to Use Taser

Hubbard County Deputy Bitten, Forced to Shoot Dog

Crosby Man Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash in Crow Wing County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.