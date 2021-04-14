Brooklyn Center Police Chief, Officer Resign in Wake of Killing of Daunte Wright

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A white female Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb has resigned, and so has Tim Gannon, the city’s police chief.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott says he hopes the moves will help the community heal after two nights of protests and unrest. But Elliott also says he didn’t ask for nor accept Officer Kim Potter’s resignation. It wasn’t immediately clear what impact that would have.

Daunte Wright was shot in Brooklyn Center on Sunday. The police chief has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun when she was going for her taser. On Wednesday, a prosecutor is expected to announce her decision on possible charges in connection with the shooting.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today