Broken Water Main in Bemidji Now Repaired

Betsy Melin — Dec. 16 2020

Last night at the intersection of Highway 197 and Park Ave. W in Bemidji a water main broke, causing water to be temporarily shut off in the area.

Around 12 businesses and nearly 30 homes were affected by the water main breaking, leading to either low-pressure water or no water from 9 PM to 2 AM last night. The break was caused by ground shifting and the age of the pipes.

The site was cleaned up by 7 AM this morning, but a few valves will remain closed until early next week.

