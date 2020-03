Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

April 6 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

“Broken Places” explores why some children are severely damaged by early adversity while others are able to thrive. By revisiting childhood trauma victims we profiled decades ago, we learn how their experiences shaped their lives as adults.