Broadside Crash Injuries 20-Year-Old Motley Woman

Motley, MN – A 20-year-old woman was injured in a broadside crash involving a semi truck around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alicia Goltz, Motley, was traveling in her 1997 Ford F150 eastbound on highway 385th street and pulled out onto highway 10 when the 2007 Peterbilt Conventional struck the ford broadside.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Goltz suffered from non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Staples Hospital. It is unknown if she was wearing a seat belt or not. It is also unknown if her airbag deployed.

Danny Cooks, the driver of the Semi, suffered from no injuries and was wearing his seat belt.

The Randall Police Department and Morrison County assisted with the crash.