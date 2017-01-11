Broadband Access Set To Expand With Grant

TDS Telecom in Cass and Crow Wing County is receiving one of 71 Greater Minnesota grants to expand broadband access from the Minnesota Employment and Economic Development. This will also provide access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet to 16,627 households and 2,240 businesses.

State Rep. Mat Bliss, R-Pennington released the following statement:

“As someone who works in the field of technology management, I have seen firsthand how shoddy connections have left many parts of the state at a real disadvantage, including some black holes in our region,” Bliss said. “This significant investment will help level the field in what really has become a web-based society. The benefits will be significant for families, students and businesses throughout our area. Hats off to the people who made this successful grant application.”

Some of the businesses are right here in our neighborhood, according to the Office of Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith.

Sjoberg’s Inc., Roseau and Lake of the Woods Counties – $354,740. The project will serve 126 unserved households, 30 unserved businesses and one community anchor institution in several areas of Roseau and Lake of the Woods counties. The project will improve community well-being and encourage job growth and business expansion. The total eligible project cost is $709,481, with a $354,740 local match.

Paul Bunyan Communications, Hubbard, Becker and Itasca Counties – $1.74 million. The project will serve 785 unserved households, 26 unserved businesses, two unserved community anchor institutions, 143 underserved households and two underserved businesses in north central Minnesota. Paul Bunyan will improve service levels to an estimated 2,750 people and nearly 50 small businesses. The total eligible project cost is $3.48 million, with a $1.74 million local match.

“Bringing broadband to unserved rural areas is a huge economic development tool for Greater Minnesota,” Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook said. “More resources than ever are coming to Greater Minnesota to connect rural areas with access to high-speed internet. I am glad to see Lake of the Woods and Hubbard counties utilize this program.”

In total, Minnesota is expected to see half a billion dollars in combined state and federal broadband funding between 2015 and 2021.