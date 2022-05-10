Lakeland PBS

Britt Lauritsen Named Athletic Director at Bemidji State University

Chaz MootzMay. 10 2022
Britt Lauritsen will be the next Athletic Director at Bemidji State University. Lauritsen takes over after current BSU AD Tracy Dill announced his retirement. Lauritsen arrives at Bemidji State after spending the previous eight years as assistant athletic director, senior women’s administrator, and compliance officer at Division 2  Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.

 

“I am thrilled to welcome Britt Lauritsen and her wife, Emily, to Beaver Athletics and the Bemidji community,” incoming Bemidji State University President Dr. John Hoffman said. “She knows how to build a vision and culture of winning that starts in the classroom and shines through athletic competition.

Lauritsen will begin her tenure at Bemidji State on July 1.

“Emily and I are honored and incredibly excited to join the Bemidji State family,” Lauritsen said. “From the moment I set foot on campus, I recognized an incredible community ready to embrace the opportunity to provide a holistic and meaningful experience for all students.

“I cannot wait to work with the athletics staff and campus partners to build Beaver Athletics, and I thank everyone involved in this process for their faith in me as I take this role.”

