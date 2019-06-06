Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bring Your Furry Friend To “Bark For Life” At Diamond Point Park

Jun. 5 2019

A dog walk event to fight cancer is coming to Bemidji this Sunday at Diamond Point Park on Lake Bemidji.

Bark for Life is held each year to celebrate canine caregivers. The family-friendly event will start at 1 p.m. and will feature K-9 demonstrations from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and other animal-friendly activities. Money raised will go towards the American Cancer Society.

“It’s a good place to bring the kids, your dogs. We have food, we have a few vendors coming as well. So just a really fun afternoon to get out of the house and come join us,” Beltrami County Bark for Life Lead Vicky Beckmann said.

You can register for the event here.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Funeral To Be Held In Bemidji For Woman Stabbed To Death In Duluth

MnDOT Talks Paul Bunyan/Hwy 197 Corridor To Beltrami County Commissioners

Bemidji Rotary Club Hosts Annual Blood Screening At Sanford Health Medical Center

Minnesota State Patrol Reminds Drivers To Be Safe During 100 Deadliest Days

What do you think?

Latest Story

Funeral To Be Held In Bemidji For Woman Stabbed To Death In Duluth

A funeral is set for next Monday in Bemidji for the woman who was stabbed to death in Duluth on Sunday. According to her obituary, 41-year-old
Posted on Jun. 6 2019

Latest Stories

Funeral To Be Held In Bemidji For Woman Stabbed To Death In Duluth

Posted on Jun. 6 2019

More Than 700 Firefighters Participate In 19th MN Wildfire Academy

Posted on Jun. 6 2019

MnDOT Talks Paul Bunyan/Hwy 197 Corridor To Beltrami County Commissioners

Posted on Jun. 5 2019

Bemidji Rotary Club Hosts Annual Blood Screening At Sanford Health Medical Center

Posted on Jun. 5 2019

Little Falls Baseball Defeats Bemidji to Win Section 8AAA Title

Posted on Jun. 5 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate