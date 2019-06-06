Bring Your Furry Friend To “Bark For Life” At Diamond Point Park

A dog walk event to fight cancer is coming to Bemidji this Sunday at Diamond Point Park on Lake Bemidji.

Bark for Life is held each year to celebrate canine caregivers. The family-friendly event will start at 1 p.m. and will feature K-9 demonstrations from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and other animal-friendly activities. Money raised will go towards the American Cancer Society.

“It’s a good place to bring the kids, your dogs. We have food, we have a few vendors coming as well. So just a really fun afternoon to get out of the house and come join us,” Beltrami County Bark for Life Lead Vicky Beckmann said.

You can register for the event here.