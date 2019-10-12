“Bring Her Home: Stolen Daughters of Turtle Island” Opens At Watermark Art Center

In collaboration with the International Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (#MMIW) awareness campaign, “Bring Her Home: Stolen Daughters of Turtle Island”, which opened Friday at Bemidji’s Watermark Art Center, highlights the ongoing epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women. It also shares visual stories of the impacted women through paintings, digital work, sculpture and photography.

Karen Goulet, Miikanan Native American Art Gallery Director, stated, “The Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women movement is directing attention to an epidemic that’s been going on really for centuries. If you think about it, Indigenous women have been exploited and expendable in the Western movement.”

The exhibition featured original work from twenty Indigenous artists across the United States and tribal nations. Through their work, artists tell their own stories and those of who are impacted.

“I had an opportunity to work with Angela Two Stars who is the curator for this exhibit and was the curator last year, so we were able to develop a really nice professional relationship and I knew she would be doing this exhibit again, and I said we would really like this exhibit to come here.” said Goulet.

Goulet says this particular exhibit has impacted so many families within our community. She wants people to be aware as well as knowledgeable in the history here and encourages everyone to visit the exhibit.

The exhibit will stay open till the end of November.