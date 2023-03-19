Lakeland PBS

Brigid’s Pub in Bemidji Remains Busy Despite Shutdown from Fire Last Year

Mary BalstadMar. 19 2023

This past St. Patrick’s Day was a busy day for bars in downtown Bemidji, but it also marked one year since an unlucky fire in an upstairs apartment shut down Brigid’s Pub for over half of 2022.

For owner Travis Glass, the day serves as a reminder of the support a small business can find in a community like Bemidji. After facing a shutdown from COVID and then the fire, Glass says seeing a pub full during St. Patrick’s Day is a lucky sign. Being the busiest day of the year, Brigid’s Pub sees this as an opportunity to celebrate with family and friends through events like the Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade started around 5:30 p.m. and ended less than 15 minutes later.

By — Mary Balstad

