Bridges of Hope’s Operation Sandwich Returning to Brainerd Lakes Area

The Operation Sandwich program is set to return to the Brainerd Lakes Area this summer.

Run through the non-profit organization Bridges of Hope, Operation Sandwich is a grassroots program with the goal of providing consistent food security for kids when school is not in session. The program provides lunch and snack kits every week during summer break through six pickup locations in Brainerd, Crosslake, Jenkins, Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Pine River.

Operation Sandwich served over 70,000 lunches last year, and Bridges of Hope hopes to raise $100,000 towards supporting the program this year.

“We’ve just kicked off a campaign to raise $100,000 dollars between now and probably around Fourth of July,” said Bridges of Hope Executive Director Jana Shogren. “But the good news is if the community can respond with $50,000 to that campaign, we have a local business who has stepped up and said that they will match that first $50,000, so that’ll make the goal a lot easier to achieve.”

Operation Sandwich will get underway on May 28. More information on the program is available on the Bridges of Hope website.