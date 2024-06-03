Bridges of Hope to Commence ‘Operation Sandwich’ for 2024 This Week

Bridges of Hope is preparing to kick off its third annual Operation Sandwich program this summer.

Starting this Thursday, June 6, the nonprofit organization will have lunch pick-up spots in Brainerd, Nisswa, Pine River, Pequot Lakes, and Jenkins every Thursday.

Last year, Operation Sandwich supplied over 55,000 meals to children and families, in turn helping support more than 500 families in Crow Wing County. For the volunteers, doing their part to prevent people from going hungry is all the reward they need.

“It’s been a huge help for the community, for the people that need our lunches,” said Bill Wear, Operation Sandwich Manager. “Unfortunately, you know, our economy doesn’t seem to be getting any better. So this supplemental lunch program has been a huge help for our Brainerd Lakes area families to make sure that kids are fed during the day when the parents are at work.”

Registration for Operation Sandwich is open every Friday starting at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 a.m. every Tuesday. The registration form can be found on the Bridges of Hope website.