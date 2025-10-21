Oct 21, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Bridges of Hope Seeking Sponsors for 17th Annual Thanksgiving Basket Program

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

beltrami county board meeting october 2025

10-21-2025

Education & Government

Beltrami County Board Discusses How Federal Shutdown Could Impact Area

mark standing eagle baez bsu

10-21-2025

Education & Government

BSU Psychology Professor Creates Indigenous-Focused Suicide Screening Tool

BSU NTC Logos sqk

10-21-2025

Education & Government

Bemidji State & NTC See Enrollment Increases for 3rd Straight Year

Brainerd Warriors Football Generic Helmet sqk

10-21-2025

Sports

Brainerd Football Ends Season with Loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice in 8AAAAA Quarterfinals