Nov 12, 2024 | By: Miles Walker

Bridges of Hope Seeking Sponsors for 16th Annual Thanksgiving Basket Program

Bridges of Hope will soon be hosting its 16th annual Thanksgiving Basket program.

In Crow Wing County, the program connects families with children 0-17 that could use some help with the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal with a sponsor that wants to donate the ingredients for the meal.

Since the program’s inception, Bridges of Hope and community partners have distributed over 3,000 meals, ensuring that families in need can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner with each basket, including all the essentials for a festive meal.

Those interested in sponsoring a Thanksgiving meal for a family in need can fill out the online form at the Bridges of Hope website.

 

