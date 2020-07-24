Lakeland PBS

Bridges of Hope Names Jana Shogren as Executive Director

Lakeland News — Jul. 23 2020

Bridges of Hope in Brainerd has named Jana Shogen as their new executive director starting this August.

Shogren previously served as the executive director of the group for six years before moving to Central Lakes College as Director of Development. Bridges of Hope is looking forward to welcoming Shogren and continuing to provide support to the community.

More information regarding the new executive director will be released on the Bridges of Hope website in the coming weeks.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Woman Under Investigation For Climbing Into Gator Pit at Safari North

CLC, Crow Wing County Working Together to Increase U.S. Census Reponse Rate

Brainerd Football Preparing For the Fall Season Like Any Other

Roundhouse Brewery Looking Forward to a Larger Location

Latest Stories

763 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Reported in MN on Thursday

Posted on Jul. 23 2020

Long-Term Care Facilities Work Toward Bringing in Families as Essential Caregivers

Posted on Jul. 23 2020

Baxter Resident Beats World Record For Stilt Skiing

Posted on Jul. 23 2020

United Way of Bemidji Area Hosting Virtual Fishing Tournament

Posted on Jul. 23 2020

Governor Walz Signs Police Accountability Act

Posted on Jul. 23 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.