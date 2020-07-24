Bridges of Hope Names Jana Shogren as Executive Director

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bridges of Hope in Brainerd has named Jana Shogen as their new executive director starting this August.

Shogren previously served as the executive director of the group for six years before moving to Central Lakes College as Director of Development. Bridges of Hope is looking forward to welcoming Shogren and continuing to provide support to the community.

More information regarding the new executive director will be released on the Bridges of Hope website in the coming weeks.

