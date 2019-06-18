Lakeland PBS
Bridges Of Hope Hosts Resiliency Workshop In Brainerd

Jun. 17 2019

A unique workshop was offered in Brainerd this evening that provided tips and tools to increase a person’s resiliency.

The event was offered as a part of Bridges of Hope’s Self-Healing Communities project. The workshop focused on five key areas of resilience and gave participants tools that they can use to strengthen each area and put what they learn into practice.

“We are working on building those skills to help people get through stressful times. In terms of adverse childhood experiences and our trauma in childhood, we know people already have lived through that trauma and often times are reliving it,” explained Tom Gonzalez, program coordinator with the Self-Healing Communities Project. “So we’re working on helping those brains redevelop and to get retrained and to get more resilient.”

Bridges of Hope offers resiliency training workshops every fourth Monday of the month.

Rachel Johnson

