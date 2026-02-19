Bridges Of Hope Hosts First Ever Hope On The Slopes Fundraiser

Those within the Brainerd Lakes Area and beyond gathered for Bridges Of Hope’s first ever Hope On the Slopes mattress racing fundraiser.

Hosted through the nonprofit organization Bridges Of Hope, teams of four assembled to race down Mount Ski Gull’s tubing hill.

Live music, refreshments, bonfires, and raffles were each offered.

Hope On The Slopes raised money for Bridges Of Hope’s programs including Operation Sandwich, Bridge On 7th Overnight Shelter, and Resource Connection Services.

Each program supports Bridges Of Hope’s vision to ensure all people can access the resources and support they need.

“We have a tag-line for this event, it say’s ‘One phone call, one sandwich, and one night of sleep at a time,” Bridges Of Hope Executive Director Jana Shogren said. “Of course it’s to support all of programs and all the good work that we do at Bridges Of Hope. We are thrilled to know that over 100 people have signed up to be on a team because they want to support our programs. We’re just really super grateful for that.”

27 different teams participated in Hope On The Slopes.