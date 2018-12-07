Lakeland PBS
Bridges Of Hope Holds Event For Foster Parents And Adoptive Families To Connect

Rachel Johnson
Dec. 7 2018
A unique educational event was held last night in Nisswa for foster care providers and adoptive parents.

The event was held at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa and provided an opportunity for providers and adoptive parents to join together, meet each other, and discuss common challenges they face. The session was put on by Bridges of Hope as part of their Self-Healing Communities Project. The organization hopes to develop a network of support for foster care providers and adoptive families moving forward.

“We know that foster care, respit, adoption, they’re all very rewarding but also very challenging experiences and so we’re just really excited for people to have a chance to network together. It really makes an impact to be able to sit down with someone and have them say oh me too, I know what you’re talking about, I experience that too,” said Janelle Vesely, Bridges of Hope Program Specialist.

The event was free and provided childcare for families attending with young children.

