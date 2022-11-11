Bridges of Hope Holding “Sleep Out” Fundraiser to Support Homeless Shelter

Thanks to many generous donors and grant funders, a local non-profit is holding its second annual fundraiser to end homelessness within the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Bridges of Hope is acknowledging and raising money for the month of November, which is National Homelessness Awareness Month. Staff at their overnight shelter The Bridge on 7th, as well community members, will put aside talking and experience it for themselves.

Each night, staff and several community members volunteer to sleep outside to understand and see through the eyes of the homeless.

To keep the shelter up and running, they’re hoping to raise a total of $100,000. The money will go directly to the shelter and help pay for rent, utilities, and also for staffing.

For many people, there have been a lot of assumptions about on the homeless like, ‘Why don’t they get a job?’ As explained by The Bridge on 7th director Ann Hunnicutt, the shelter has people that are addicts and do not have medication for mental health. Sometimes their mental health symptoms have increased, and they are not able to maintain a job. Also, many people experiencing homelessness, including some at the shelter, do have jobs but are in need of a place to stay until they can obtain affordable housing.

When the shelter was first started, they received negative feedback from the community, city administrators, and some police departments, but that soon changed. With the work being done at the shelter, The Bridge on 7th has opened the community’s eyes on how successful it has been. They say they do not have an increase in crimes, nor do the police show up very often. This is because all guests do their best to be respectful while staying at the shelter.

With homelessness being an unfortunate problem in Crow Wing County, The Bridge on 7th wants to support anyone needing a nice warm place for the night. Since opening on September 15th, the shelter has hosted 44 guests. As of October 19th, the shelter has provided 394 safe, warm nights of sleep this season for those who are otherwise unsheltered. The shelter is currently averaging 10 guests per night with the busiest night being 19 guests so far this season.

Any funds raised during the Sleep Out will be given right back to the shelter. You can find more information on Bridges of Hope and The Bridge on 7th overnight shelter on their website.

