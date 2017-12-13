DONATE

Bridges Of Hope Director To Attend Executive Director Leadership Program

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 13 2017
Bridges of Hope Executive Director Kassie Heisserer was recently accepted into the Institute for Executive Director Leadership program at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis.

Each year about 30 participants are selected for the program and Heisserer will join that cohort for 2018. The 10 month cohort program is for leaders and those interested in nonprofit and social sector leadership to gain knowledge, tools and a community of support. The program will kick off in the spring and will consist of 10 full days of learning either on campus or through interactive learning retreats.

According to a press release, “I’m looking forward to participating in the Institute because I know that I still have a lot to learn about leading an organization,” Heisserer said. “As I think about this opportunity, one of the things that most excites me is the chance to learn alongside others who are in a similar place in their professional development. I am deeply passionate about the work we do at Bridges of Hope, and as its new Director, I want to make sure I’m giving my absolute best to the organization.”

Heisserer has been with Bridges of Hope since 2004 and Executive Director since 2016.

