Lakeland PBS

Bridges of Hope and Lakes Area United Way Teaming Up For Operation Sandwich

Nathan Green — Mar. 27 2020

In early February, Bridges of Hope teamed up with Lakes Area United Way to provide a special meal program for students in need.

Operation Sandwich is designed to provide food for those students who usually rely on free or reduced meals when school is in session. The entire operation is adjusting to provide as much food and other essential needs to help all who have been affected at this difficult time.

Donations can be made by visiting the Minnesota Bridges of Hope website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Bemidji Ambulance Service Making Masks For Their Patients

Walker Area Food Shelf Offering Curbside Pick-up to Minimize Person-to-Person Contact

Brainerd International Raceway Still Planning On Holding Scheduled Events

House Passes $2.2 Trillion Rescue Package Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Latest Stories

Bemidji Ambulance Service Making Masks For Their Patients

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

5Rocks Distilling Company Offers Free Hand Sanitizer to the Public

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Walker Area Food Shelf Offering Curbside Pick-up to Minimize Person-to-Person Contact

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Daycare Children Paint Windows At Staples-Motley Elementary School

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Brainerd International Raceway Still Planning On Holding Scheduled Events

Posted on Mar. 27 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.