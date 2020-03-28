Bridges of Hope and Lakes Area United Way Teaming Up For Operation Sandwich

Click to print (Opens in new window)

In early February, Bridges of Hope teamed up with Lakes Area United Way to provide a special meal program for students in need.

Operation Sandwich is designed to provide food for those students who usually rely on free or reduced meals when school is in session. The entire operation is adjusting to provide as much food and other essential needs to help all who have been affected at this difficult time.

Donations can be made by visiting the Minnesota Bridges of Hope website.

