Bridge Jump Leaves Pequot Lakes Woman With Serious Injuries

On Saturday, August 4th, the Brainerd Police Department responded to a woman who was floating in the Mississippi River with serious injuries after jumping in from the Washington Street Bridge.

Witnesses reported the 19-year-old woman crossed over the railing, and leaped into the river below. Her motive is unknown.

Paramedics from North Memorial Ambulance assisted the Brainerd Police in the search and rescue. The woman was discovered calling for help near the Laurel Street Bridge.

The Brainerd Fire Department used their inflatable boat to rescue the woman and bring her to shore at Kiwanis Park, and from there she was transported to the hospital.

Her injuries were serious, but non-life threatening.

Police continue to investigate this matter and anyone with information regarding this is asked to call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.