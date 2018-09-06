Bridge Fire Shuts Down Soo Line Trail
A bridge fire early Thursday morning has shut down the Soo Line bridge near the city of Federal Dam.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said their Office received a report of a fire in the City of Federal Dam just after 1:00 A.M.
Deputies and the Federal Dam Fire Department responded and found the Soo Line bridge crossing the Leech Lake River fully engulfed in fire.
The bridge sustained significant damage and is currently closed.
The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the State of MN Fire Marshalls Office.
Federal Dam Fire Department, Longville Fire Department, USFS Forestry, and North Ambulance all assisted at the scene.
