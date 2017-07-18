Brent Bolte Introduced As Next Beavers Head Football Coach
Bemidji State officially removes the interim tag and names Brent Bolte the 19th head coach in Bemidji State football program history. Check out the full interview with Brent Bolte and Athletic Director Tracy Dill below.
