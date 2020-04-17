Lakeland PBS

Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter Offering Drive-Thru Service

Brad Hamilton — Apr. 16 2020

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, families who have lost a loved one are having to adjust in how they are able to say goodbye.

Due to a limit of no more than 10 people allowed to gather in one place, Brenny Family Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services in Baxter has found a way to adapt to these unprecedented times by providing drive-thru service. Individual friends and families can stay in their vehicles while paying respects to loved ones.

Brad Hamilton

