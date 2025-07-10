Breezy Point’s Moser Takes 2nd at PDGA Amateur Master World Championships

On July 5th this year at the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) Amateur Master World Championships in the Twin Cities, Breezy Point’s Travis Moser took home the second place trophy.

He was one of just 188 disc golfers over 40 years old from around the world to qualify for the championships. He finished tied for first after the 5th and final round, before falling in extra holes to Ben Banbury.

But despite coming in second, Moser is beyond thrilled with what he accomplished.

“There were tears in my eyes,” Moser said. “It wasn’t something that I thought was possible. Like beyond my wildest dreams. And yeah, I didn’t win, but even now, four or five days later, I’m not upset about second place at all. I still am kind of at a loss for words.”

Aside from taking home a trophy he never thought he’d hold, Moser was excited to get back to the Breezy Point Disc Golf Club and share the victory with the people who helped him get there.

“It’s beyond amazing,” he said. “I got into disc golf 20 years ago casually. My wife introduced it to me. So first and foremost, I owe everything to my wife, Kelly. I owe a lot to my friend group, the local leagues, and even the people in the cities that I look up to,” he continued. “I have a lot of gratitude towards all of them.”

“It’s cool that we’re now known globally,” he added. “Somebody will see Breezy Point when they look at that tournament result and they’ll see that forever.”