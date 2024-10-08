Breezy Point Women’s Club Discusses Common Stroke & Heart Attack Signs

The Breezy Point Area Women’s Club discussed common stroke and heart attack signs during last week’s meeting.

Cardiovascular disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined, yet only 56% of women recognize that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat, according to the CDC.

In addition, 51.9% of high blood pressure deaths – also known as hypertension or “the silent killer” – are in women, with 57.6% of black women having hypertension.

“When patients come in, if they come in and they’re dizzy and they’re having chest pain and they haven’t felt well for days and they’re diaphoretic [sweating excessively], we get them back immediately,” said Amy Howard, a stroke and trauma coordinator with Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. “High cholesterol, high risk factors, more risk factors, stress, anxiety, keeping all the things together, keeping the families together, keeping the kids where they need to be.”

Other symptoms that stroke and trauma coordinators check for are blurred vision, droopiness in the face, weakness in arms, and slurred speech. If you notice any of these signs, call 911.