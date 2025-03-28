Mar 28, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Breezy Point Woman Announces Candidacy for MN Senate District 6 Seat
Another candidate has announced her intention to seek the Minnesota Senate seat open after Justin Eichorn’s resignation.
Denise Slipy of Breezy Point announced her candidacy as a Democrat for Senate District 6. Slipy tells Lakeland News she is an environmental health and safety professional and a first responder for North Crow Wing County Zone 3.
In a press release, Slipy says she is running to “bring common sense to St. Paul” and to “make sure working families are provided the resources they need to thrive.”
There are now at least 10 candidates who have announced plans to seek the Senate District 6 seat:
GOP Candidates
- Jennifer Carnahan, Nisswa
- Steve Cotariu, Merrifield
- Josh Gazelka, Pequot Lakes
- Doug Kern, Brainerd
- Keri Heintzeman, Nisswa
- John Howe, Grand Rapids
- Angel Zierden, Breezy Point
DFL Candidates
- Nicky Hardy, Pequot Lakes
- Emily LeClaire, Brainerd
- Denise Slipy, Breezy Point
As of 11:30 Thursday morning, five Republicans and one Democrat had officially filed for the election.
A special primary election for Senate District 6 is set for April 15th, and then the general election for the seat will take place on April 29th. The special election was called after former Sen. Justin Eichorn was charged with attempted coercion or enticement of a minor.