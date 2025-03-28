Breezy Point Woman Announces Candidacy for MN Senate District 6 Seat

Another candidate has announced her intention to seek the Minnesota Senate seat open after Justin Eichorn’s resignation.

Denise Slipy of Breezy Point announced her candidacy as a Democrat for Senate District 6. Slipy tells Lakeland News she is an environmental health and safety professional and a first responder for North Crow Wing County Zone 3.

In a press release, Slipy says she is running to “bring common sense to St. Paul” and to “make sure working families are provided the resources they need to thrive.”

There are now at least 10 candidates who have announced plans to seek the Senate District 6 seat:

GOP Candidates

Jennifer Carnahan, Nisswa

Steve Cotariu, Merrifield

Josh Gazelka, Pequot Lakes

Doug Kern, Brainerd

Keri Heintzeman, Nisswa

John Howe, Grand Rapids

Angel Zierden, Breezy Point

DFL Candidates

Nicky Hardy, Pequot Lakes

Emily LeClaire, Brainerd

Denise Slipy, Breezy Point

As of 11:30 Thursday morning, five Republicans and one Democrat had officially filed for the election.

A special primary election for Senate District 6 is set for April 15th, and then the general election for the seat will take place on April 29th. The special election was called after former Sen. Justin Eichorn was charged with attempted coercion or enticement of a minor.