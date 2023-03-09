Lakeland PBS

Breezy Point Resort Hosts 18th Annual Brainerd Polar Plunge at Pelican Lake

Charlie YaegerMar. 8 2023

The 18th annual Brainerd Polar Plunge was held this past Saturday at Breezy Point Resort on Pelican Lake. The charity event supports Special Olympics Minnesota through jumpers who fundraise and donate their money. This year, the Polar Plunge and its 187 jumpers raised over $46,000.

Polar Plunge holds multiple events across the state of Minnesota during the winter months and is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota. Partnered with Law Enforcement Torch Run, the events are run entirely by local law enforcement and firefighter volunteers.

There are still several events left for this year in locations like Mille Lacs, Grand Rapids, and Roseau. If you would like to learn more, you can visit the Polar Plunge website at plungemn.org.

