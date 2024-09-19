Sep 19, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Breezy Point Mayor Angel Zierden Not Seeking Another Term in Office

The mayor of Breezy Point says she will not seek another term in office.

Angel Zierden tells Lakeland News that although it is too late to remove her name from the ballot in the upcoming November election, she does not plan on serving a second term. Zierden says she’s pregnant with her fifth child and wishes to have the opportunity to enjoy her last pregnancy.

She also says there is a lot of hostility in the workplace, with one council member creating an environment that shows blatant disrespect for other elected officials. The Breezy Point city administrator and assistant city administrator both resigned recently and also cited hostility in the workplace as the reason for their resignations.

Zierden also says that other political opportunities have come up for her around the state recently and that she believes former Breezy Point Mayor Tom Roggenkamp, who is running for mayor again, has the integrity needed to do the job and will be able to do a better job managing the workplace hostility.

