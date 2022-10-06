Breezy Point Fashion Show Raises Funds for Defibrillator to Help First Responders

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Glitz, glamor, and fashion were all on stage at the Breezy Point Resort last week. To help the Pequot Lakes Police Department raise money for a new defibrillator, a fashion show was held with the style and theme going back to the ’50s.

The Pequot Lakes Police Department and EMTs have one defibrillator they all share when responding to an emergency. To help purchase a new one, which can cost many thousands of dollars, the Breezy Point Area Women’s Club held a fundraiser to help offset the cost.

The reason this has been so near and dear to the Breezy Point Area Women’s Club is that, like many people, they have had family members who have needed this life-saving device.

The Breezy Point Area Women’s Club knows it takes a community for all to help out. They say they’re a very sociable and charitable organization that really likes to have fun, but overall, it is all about giving back to the community.

The club was able to raise and donate $6,000 to the police department, with more money still coming in.

