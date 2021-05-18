Lakeland PBS

Breezy Point Considers Joint Partnership with Pequot Lakes on Fire Dept. Services

Lakeland News — May. 17 2021

The city of Pequot Lakes operates a fire department, and Breezy Point contracts with Pequot Lakes to provide services for their own community, including paying Pequot Lakes an annual contract fee. But this time, Breezy Point is looking to make this relationship more of a partnership, including working together to form a joint fire department with shared ownership.

Breezy Point Mayor Todd Roggenkamp says this is just the beginning of the process. The Pequot Lakes Fire Department will continue to provide their services until Breezy Point gives them a notice of them opting out of their contract.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Two People Injured in ATV Crash Near Pequot Lakes

In Focus: Aviation Days Are Back at Breezy Point

Golden Apple: Pequot Lakes Teacher Brings World Music to Students

Pequot Lakes School Board Moves Listening Session About Superintendent Video Online

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.