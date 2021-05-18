Breezy Point Considers Joint Partnership with Pequot Lakes on Fire Dept. Services

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The city of Pequot Lakes operates a fire department, and Breezy Point contracts with Pequot Lakes to provide services for their own community, including paying Pequot Lakes an annual contract fee. But this time, Breezy Point is looking to make this relationship more of a partnership, including working together to form a joint fire department with shared ownership.

Breezy Point Mayor Todd Roggenkamp says this is just the beginning of the process. The Pequot Lakes Fire Department will continue to provide their services until Breezy Point gives them a notice of them opting out of their contract.

