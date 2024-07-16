Breezy Point City Council Assembling a Streets Committee

The Breezy Point City Council is assembling a streets committee, which will be tasked with advising the council on the development and addition of a streets capital improvement plan.

The idea was first raised roughly a year ago, then again during a discussion at the council’s workshop meeting last month. Breezy Point has big plans regarding expansion, including a city hall remodel and expansion, which is why the city wants to keep the community involved as possible.

“Since we started the streets plan, we knew that we wanted resident input and I think that’s been the biggest idea moving forward on how we go about moving our city forward,” said Breezy Point Mayor Angel Zierden. “Once the streets plan is in place, we’ll be able to really have a good plan forward on what each year is going to look like as we look at road improvements.”

Residents looking to join the committee have until July 26th to submit their applications.