Lakeland PBS

Breezy Point Area Women’s Club Celebrates 50 Years of Helping the Community

Lakeland News — May. 4 2023

The Breezy Point Area Women’s Club held its 50th anniversary celebration Wednesday night at Breezy Point Resort.

Community, scholarship, enrichment, and sisterhood are just a few of the core values the group was founded on. The club began in 1972 and has been raising money and helping communities across the Brainerd Lakes Area ever since. This includes the Breezy Point and Pequot Lakes Police and Fire departments, CLC scholarships, area food shelves and women’s shelters, and kids’ reading programs.

Over 50 members attending the evening’s celebration, including special guest like founding members Cathy Johnson and Doris Martin.

In the past year alone, the Breezy Point Area Women’s Club has raised over $15,000 and has already given nearly $12,000 of it back to the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

MnDOT Continuing Work on Highway 25 Bridge Project in Brainerd

Brainerd Man Convicted on 3 Murder Charges for Killing of Woman

Central Lakes Rotarians Holding Music Festival to Bring Awareness to Human Trafficking

Northwoods Experience: MN DNR Harvesting Walleye Eggs for Brainerd Area Lake Stock

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.