Breezy Point Area Women’s Club Celebrates 50 Years of Helping the Community

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Breezy Point Area Women’s Club held its 50th anniversary celebration Wednesday night at Breezy Point Resort.

Community, scholarship, enrichment, and sisterhood are just a few of the core values the group was founded on. The club began in 1972 and has been raising money and helping communities across the Brainerd Lakes Area ever since. This includes the Breezy Point and Pequot Lakes Police and Fire departments, CLC scholarships, area food shelves and women’s shelters, and kids’ reading programs.

Over 50 members attending the evening’s celebration, including special guest like founding members Cathy Johnson and Doris Martin.

In the past year alone, the Breezy Point Area Women’s Club has raised over $15,000 and has already given nearly $12,000 of it back to the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today