Brantley Gilbert to Take Stage at Sanford Center Sept. 30th

Country artist Brantley Gilbert will be taking center stage at Sanford Center in Bemidji on Friday, September 30th.

According to a release, Gilbert, who is a Georgia native, has back-to-back Platinum albums and has amassed a following around the world. Gilbert has earned praise from organizations like the New York Times, NPR, and American Songwriter.

Gilbert has had seven no. 1 hits: “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I do,” CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” the RIAA 5x Platinum-certified “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen,” and a collaboration with Lindsay Ell, “What Happens In A Small Town.”

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, June 24th at 10:00 AM. Ticket prices will start around $39.50 including applicable fees.

Tickets are available through TicketMaster or at the Sanford Center box office. They can also be purchased by visiting the Sanford Center website.

