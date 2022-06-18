Lakeland PBS

Brantley Gilbert to Take Stage at Sanford Center Sept. 30th

Emma HudziakJun. 17 2022

Country artist Brantley Gilbert will be taking center stage at Sanford Center in Bemidji on Friday, September 30th.

Courtesy: Pepper Entertainment

According to a release, Gilbert, who is a Georgia native, has back-to-back Platinum albums and has amassed a following around the world. Gilbert has earned praise from organizations like the New York Times, NPR, and American Songwriter.

Gilbert has had seven no. 1 hits: “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I do,” CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” the RIAA 5x Platinum-certified “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen,” and a collaboration with Lindsay Ell, “What Happens In A Small Town.”

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, June 24th at 10:00 AM. Ticket prices will start around $39.50 including applicable fees.

Tickets are available through TicketMaster or at the Sanford Center box office. They can also be purchased by visiting the Sanford Center website.

By — Emma Hudziak

